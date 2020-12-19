Vodafone Test Series v India

COVID-19 break rekindles Ashwin's Test joy

India spinner's joy at returning to Test cricket sparked his game-turning day two performance in Adelaide

AAP

19 December 2020, 08:08 AM AEST

