India v Australia Tests - Men

Jadeja fined for ointment, cleared of tampering

The ICC has punished Ravindra Jadeja for the use of ointment during the first Test in Nagpur

Louis Cameron at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur

11 February 2023, 08:19 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

