Vodafone Test Series v India

Jadeja ruled out as Rahane praises Indian resilience

India have several fresh injuries to worry about as they mull who should be called up for the four-Test series decider against Australia at the Gabba

AAP

12 January 2021, 07:47 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo