Men's Ashes 2023

Teenager Ahmed added to England Ashes squad

England have drafted 18-year-old allrounder Rehan Ahmed into their Ashes squad as cover for Moeen Ali

Andrew Ramsey in London

23 June 2023, 10:10 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

