Teenager Ahmed added to England Ashes squad

England have called up 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed for their men's Test squad ahead of the second Ashes Test starting at Lord's on Wednesday, underscoring the concerns they hold over their spin-bowling stocks.

Rehan, who plays for Leicestershire in the County Championship, made headlines last December when he became the youngest men's player to represent England in Tests in the final match of their tour to Pakistan.

He has been added to the squad as cover for allrounder Moeen Ali who struggled to bowl during Australia's second innings of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston due to a blister that developed on his spinning finger.

Ahmed took 5-48 in the second innings of his Test debut in December // Getty

That injury was the result of Moeen being brought into the Test line-up for his first first-class appearance in two years, having retired from the red-ball format in 2021 to focus on limited-overs cricket.

Despite not having bowled any lengthy spells with a red ball, Moeen was called upon early in both innings of the Edgaston Test that Australia won by two wickets and finished with creditable figures of 3-204 from a gruelling 47 overs.

But he remains in doubt for Lord's given the damage done to the digit that will be at risk of getting re-injured should he take on another hefty workload.

pic.twitter.com/e8qBAecMeN Congratulations to Rehan Ahmed who has been added to England Men’s Test Squad #LVCountyChamp June 23, 2023

The decision by England skipper Ben Stokes to issue a plea for Moeen to return to the Test arena came after their first-choice spinner, left-arm orthodox bowler Jack Leach, was sidelined for the entire summer with a back stress fracture.

In his sole Test match to date, Rehan claimed 7-137 at Karachi and scored 10 and 1 with the bat, although his recent county form suggests he's more in the Moeen allrounder mould than a Leach-like specialist bowler.

In his seven county games for Leicestershire so far this summer, Rehan has taken just six wickets at an unflattering average of 67.66, with best figures of 3-89.

But with the bat he's scored 423 runs at 38.45 with four half-centuries and a highest total of 90.

The last leg-spinner to play in an Ashes Test was England's Mason Crane, who played in the fifth Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series in Sydney, finishing with 1-193 from 48 overs in Australia's only batting innings.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood