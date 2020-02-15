WNCL 2019-20

Retiring Farrell gunning for one final high

Legendary Aussie fast bowler wants to be on the winning side one more time as NSW take on WA in Sunday's WNCL decider

Laura Jolly

15 February 2020, 10:23 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo