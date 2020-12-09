Revealed: The Biggest Hitter of the BBL

After more than half a million votes from cricket fans around the world, the unofficial title of the KFC BBL's Biggest Hitter goes to … Chris Lynn.

In a series of head-to-head fan polls over the past 10 days, lovers of the game have voted in huge numbers to select Lynn as the Big Bash's best ever when it comes to clearing the rope.

From a shortlist of 16 players, Lynn and Chris Gayle faced off in the final after the West Indian knocked out Glenn Maxwell in their semi-final, winning by just 529 votes (out of almost 30,000).

And after 577,819 votes across the BBL's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages on Wednesday and Thursday, Lynn has prevailed with 57 per cent of the vote..

The most prolific six-hitter in BBL history by a significant margin, Lynn averages almost two sixes per game and his total number of sixes (146) is a staggering 63 more than any other player in the competition's history.

His balls per six ratio of 10.6 is the fifth best in the competition while 37.6 per cent of his total runs have come in sixes, ranking him sixth.

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Chris Lynn

Lynn breezed through the rounds of the Biggest Hitter competition; he won 63 per cent of the vote in his Round 1 match-up against Brendon McCullum, beat Ben Cutting by gaining 82 per cent of the vote in Round 2 and won 80 per cent of the vote in his semi-final against Aaron Finch, the second-most prolific six-hitter in the competition's history.

And his confirmation as a fan favourite has been confirmed by securing more votes than Gayle in the final.

The Queenslander will be back in action on Friday night for the Heat's opening match of the BBL|10 season against the Melbourne Stars.

The BBL season begins on Thursday in Hobart with the Hurricanes hosting the Sydney Sixers.

Chris Lynn

Matches: 77

Sixes: 146 (Rank 1)

Balls per six: 10.6 (Rank 5)

% of runs in sixes: 37.6 (Rank 6)