Third umpire 'loophole' a bonus for Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal on the first day in Indore raised questions around Australia's use of the Decision Review System (DRS) but Australia coach Andrew McDonald believes it was merely a wicketkeeping "habit" and not a premeditated plan.

Ashwin, who has frustrated Australia with the bat on numerous occasions, was batting early in the second session to left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

Kuhnemann delivered a beauty that pitched on middle-and-leg and ripped ferociously past the edge of the out-stretched Ashwin's bat.

Ashwin lurched forward in his attempted straight drive, prompting wicketkeeper Alex Carey to quickly remove the bails.

The Australians were at first appealing for caught behind, but when it became apparent standing umpire Nitin Menon wasn't going to give Ashwin out, attention turned to square-leg umpire Joel Wilson.

As Ashwin had partially overbalanced, Wilson sent the decision to third umpire Richard Kettleborough to check for the stumping.

However, once that decision was handed to the third umpire, the check for caught behind (and any other potential dismissals) must be completed.

Australia effectively got a review on the caught behind call for free, as they didn't have to risk losing one of their referrals.

The ICC Men's Test Match Playing Conditions make it quite clear this is the correct process under the current system.

The "on-field umpire shall be entitled to refer an appeal for run-out, stumped, bowled or hit wicket to the third umpire", the playing conditions state.

Followed by: "Additionally, if the third umpire finds the batter is Out by another mode of dismissal (excluding LBW), or Not out by any mode of dismissal (excluding LBW), he/she shall notify the on-field umpire so that the correct decision is made."

The Ashwin wicket wasn't an isolated incident either as there were several occasions during the third Test where Carey enthusiastically removed the bails.

McDonald said there is nothing untoward about the actions of keeper Carey.

"I think the wicketkeepers now, whether they think they've got an edge they still take the stumps, and that's just habit," McDonald told reporters after the Indore Test.

"They appeal and then if the square leg umpire goes upstairs they go through that DRS process. If they don't then you've got a decision to make, whether you use one of your reviews.

"I think it's just habit from the wicketkeeper to go up for the stumping as well as the caught behind."

The Aussies have a notorious relationship with the review process but have so far correctly overturned six decisions while bowling in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

They haven't had as much luck while batting, only managing to overturn two calls from 13 reviews.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Australia won by nine wickets

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat