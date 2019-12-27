Ponting puts blowtorch on Santner, NZ tactics

Head silences critics with MCG century: Ponting

Ricky Ponting says Mitchell Santner is unselectable for New Year's Test, as the former Australia skipper put the spotlight on Kane Williamson's captaincy after the hosts took a major step towards sealing the Domain series against New Zealand on Friday.

Santner has now bowled 61 overs without taking a wicket and Ponting believes Williamson lost confidence in the left-armer as Australia piled on their second 400-plus first-innings tally of the series on day two in Melbourne.

Williamson went 35 overs without bowling his sole specialist spinner after his first seven overs went for 34 runs, instead turning to part-time off-spinner Tom Blundell after lunch on Friday, a decision his predecessor Brendon McCullum labelled "staggering".

Ponting suggested the Black Caps may need to review their options for the SCG, the Australian Test venue that traditionally offers the most assistance to spinners, and said Santner's superb fielding and handy lower-order batting are not enough to justify his place.

"I don't think they can play him (Santner), simple as that," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "He just doesn't offer enough.

"He's just not consistent enough with the ball, he puts pressure on himself. His first few balls of each spell are costing him runs and relieving pressure on the batsmen.

"Even coming in halfway through today, he'd only bowled seven overs in the game - that's not good enough. That showed Williamson had lost a bit of confidence in him.

"Unless he does something miraculous with the bat or if he gets a second chance to bowl – which he might not – I don't think they can pick him for Sydney."

Australia reinforced their slow-bowling stocks for the third Test at the SCG by calling up leggie Mitchell Swepson to potentially play alongside Nathan Lyon.

The Kiwis have a leg-spinner of their own in Todd Astle waiting in the wings. Former New South Wales Sheffield Shield off-spinner Will Somerville and left-armer Ajaz Patel both played on their tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, but neither were selected to tour Australia.

Ponting urged NZ to consider playing a leg-spinner given allrounder Colin de Grandhomme, who skillfully picked up key scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade for an economical return of 2-68 from 30 overs in Australia's first innings, provides them with a fifth bowling option.

"When you look at his record, Santner, he's played 23 Tests and taken 38 wickets at over 40 (45.31) – one, he's not taking wickets and two, he's not keeping it tight," Ponting continued.

"That doesn't sound like much of a bowling option to me.

"When you've got an allrounder in your side like de Grandhomme, it lends itself to picking a more attacking, wicket taking spinner.

"If they're only going to bowl seven overs (on day one), then it may as well be a leg-spinner who's a better chance to take wickets for you."

Williamson's decision to bowl first on Boxing Day may have backfired, while Ponting questioned the call to bowl Blundell at an important stage of the match.

Neil Wagner, who said on Friday that New Zealand's bowling plans were sound and in no need of a wholesale makeover, again bowled tirelessly and made runs difficult to come by for the home side.

His 38 overs only cost 83 runs, including 11 maidens, and his four-wicket haul took his series tally to 11 scalps at 21.27, and Ponting said he should have had the ball on the morning of day two instead of giving new-ball pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee the first six overs.

"At different times today you could tell when the Test was slipping away from them, they went for the option that wasn't the right one, starting with Blundell after the lunch break and not going to Wagner first thing this morning," said Ponting.

"If they were going to take wickets this morning, it had to be their enforcer, the one who looked most likely to take wickets - which is Wagner.

"With the short ball barrage that he uses, he doesn't go for many runs, because the batsman (often) doesn't take him on.

"You're a great chance of taking wickets but also the scoreboard isn't getting away from you – it just seemed like a really obvious thing to me that they would start with him this morning.

"There will be some questions asked and even sitting in (commentary for Channel Seven) with Brendon McCullum - he was asking a few questions of the tactical moves Kane was employing, to the point where Brendon said he'd never seen him so flustered or unorganised on the field.

"Certainly today there were a few strange decisions."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)