Ponting’s advice for Williamson to rebound from slump

Siddle 'the first bowler picked in my team': Ponting

Ricky Ponting expects Kane Williamson to find form before this Domain Test series is complete, but suggested New Zealand's skipper could benefit from taking his mind off cricket before the finale in Sydney.

Williamson's second dismissal of the Boxing Day Test on Sunday to hometown quick James Pattinson, lbw for a duck after he edged behind for nine on day two, means he has now gone five innings without passing fifty for the first time in five years.

With scores of 14, 34, 9 and 0 (coming after a score of four in his most recent knock before heading across the Tasman), Williamson's struggles have been amplified by those of his teammates with Australia’s 247-run win giving them an unassailable 2-0 series.

New Zealand still have not managed to make Australia take the second new ball nor post a total greater than the 240 they managed on day four at the MCG, with a heartening century from first-time opener Tom Blundell sparing them from an even more comprehensive loss.

But Ponting backed Williamson, Test cricket's third-ranked batter behind Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, to break out of his funk.

"As their best player and one of the best players in the world … you can understand that he's a little bit down on the way things have gone and you can understand he's under pressure," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"He's obviously a terrific player and he's obviously been a great leader of New Zealand for a long time, highlighted by what they were able to achieve as a group during the World Cup.

"Maybe if he can get a couple of days away from the game and think about something else other than cricket – because it can be a game that consumes you and can get the better of you.

"I always felt that when I was struggling with my batting that you were better off taking a couple of days away and freshen up mentally rather than working extra hard on your game.

"He's too good a player to have three bad Tests in a row. I'm sure he'll contribute with the bat in Sydney."

Brendon McCullum sought Williamson out for a chat on the morning of day three after suggesting his successor as New Zealand's Test captain looked to be burdened by the leadership.

Williamson, skipper of the Black Caps in all three formats, admitted he erred tactically by instructing his fast bowlers to bowl too short during Australia's first innings while also conceding Australia's relentless accuracy has been a major challenge for him and his fellow batters.

The right-hander has found different ways to get out in all four of his innings during the series, including departing to a hanger of a slips catch from Steve Smith after he had moved to his highest score of the series in Perth.

"There probably hasn't been a real pattern to (his dismissals), he's been out a different way every time," explained Ponting.

"It's always hard to judge if he's in good form or out of form. I think a lot of it comes back to the fact he's under pressure as a captain, the Australians have played really well and New Zealand have been dominated.

"I think at times in Perth he looked really good. I don't think he's playing poorly, he just hasn't got the rewards he wanted nor the results his team have needed.

"Brendon said on air the other day that (Williamson) probably wasn't enjoying himself and didn't have as much of a smile on his face, which suggests he might be under a little bit of pressure.

"It's a hard thing when you're under pressure as a captain and the things aren't going the way you want them to go, it's hard to be happy and positive all the time."

On the home front, Ponting believes Australia should go into the third Test at the SCG with an unchanged XI after their big win in Melbourne.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has been brought into the squad for the venue that traditionally offers more turn than other Test grounds in Australia, but Ponting suggested the presence of part-time leggie Marnus Labuschagne is enough back-up for Nathan Lyon.

"I think they'll go with the same line-up," he said. "We know Swepson has been added to the squad, but I think it will be unlikely they play the two spinners.

"Having Labuschagne in the side means they probably don't need to play a second spinner. I think he's been slightly better than a part-timer.

"They might be thinking about blooding a young spinner, but I'm still a big believer you absolutely need to play your best side and you don't give Baggy Greens away."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs in Melbourne

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)