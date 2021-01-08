Ponting puts heat on Aussie batsmen to set up 'tricky' chase

Ricky Ponting says the third Vodafone Test hinges on Australia's second innings with the bat ahead of what looms as a pivotal third day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ponting has India ahead "55-45" after two days of the match as Australia posted an "under par" score of 338 and the tourists reached 2-96 at stumps, with captain Ajinkya Rahane and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease.

Australia's experienced bowling attack will hunt early wickets on Saturday and hope to take a first-innings advantage or restrict India to an insignificant lead.

But what will be more crucial is how Australia bats in the third innings, with the aim of setting India a difficult run chase on a pitch that is starting to misbehave.

No team has successfully chased more than 300 at the SCG but a small target might be enough for the hosts in favourable conditions.

QUICK SINGLE India hold firm as third Test hangs in the balance

"Everything is really going to hinge on how Australia bats in their second innings of this game," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"Even if they are behind on first innings, if they're to bat really well and give India some sort of tricky little chase, this wicket, to me, looks like it's going to have plenty to offer the bowlers late in the game.

"Tomorrow will tell a really big story in the game.

"If Australia are able to bowl really well, then they'll be in front. If India have a good day with the bat tomorrow, then it's going to be a hard game for Australia to win."

Late wickets boost Australia after Smith hundred

Australia's batting has underperformed this series, with Steve Smith's brilliant 131 the first century of the summer for the hosts, while the first innings total of 338 represents the first time they have scored more than 200 in this series.

But should the bowlers dominate like they did in the second innings in Adelaide, where they made India's lead of 52 irrelevant by bowling them out for just 36, then it's advantage Australia, says Ponting.

"If India can take a little lead into the second innings then they'll be in front but if Australia can knock them over for under 350 or somewhere around Australia's score, I think Australia are going to be in the box seat," he said.

QUICK SINGLE Pair of Pant drops shows he has work to do: Ponting

"If you look at the wicket it's just started to play a few more tricks, a little bit up and down bounce-wise.

"That's why I think it's really important Australia knock them over not too many in arrears."

As for who will be the key bowlers for Australia on day three, Ponting was encouraged by what he saw from left-armer Mitch Starc late on day two but ultimately went with the No.1 Test bowler in the world, Pat Cummins, and Australia's most prolific off-spinner, Nathan Lyon.

Green takes a ripper as Cummins gets the breakthrough

Cummins bowled a relentless five-over spell of 1-7 in the third session on Friday to collect the wicket of Shubman Gill for 50, while Lyon was a constant threat to India's right-handers.

Lyon captured 10 wickets for the match at the SCG 12 months ago and is already generating big spin on his home turf.

"I actually liked what I saw from Starc tonight," Ponting said when asked who the key bowlers are for Australia on day three.

"Starc bowled quick, got good pace, good bounce.

Catch! Rohit falls to birthday boy Hazlewood

"It's hard to go past Cummins. His spell late today was as good a fast bowling (spell) as you'll see; challenging every ball, just enough sideways movement and enough up and down.

"He'll cause problems, and Nathan Lyon, they're the two standouts.

"I reckon both those guys will cause a few problems tomorrow."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT