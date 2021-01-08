Vodafone Test Series v India

Ponting puts heat on Aussie batsmen to set up 'tricky' chase

Former Test skipper says Pat Cummins will be Australia's key bowler on what looms as a pivotal third day of the SCG Test

Sam Ferris

8 January 2021, 08:27 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo