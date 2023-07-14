Men's Ashes 2023

Ponting backs Warner, but says smiles reveal nerves

The former Test captain feels 'a big score is just around the corner' for David Warner, who he said was showing nerves by smiling under pressure

AAP & cricket.com.au

14 July 2023, 02:18 PM AEST

