Ponting backs Warner, but says smiles reveal nerves

Ricky Ponting has urged Australia's selectors to stick with David Warner for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, insisting a big score is imminent for the opener.

Australia are due to regroup in Manchester with a full-squad training session on Sunday.

A win in either of the final two Tests would secure Australia their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

The biggest conundrum for the tourists remains whether to bring a fit-again Cameron Green back into the team, likely to retake his mantle as the team's allrounder from Mitch Marsh, although a left-field option floated by some could be to return at the expense of Warner.

Green has been an automatic pick for Australia whenever fit since his debut against India in 2020-21 but Marsh's century filling in for him in the third Test at Headingley has made for a difficult selection decision.

One unlikely option would be to move Green to the top of the order - a place he has never before batted in first-class cricket - and drop Warner, who has made one half-century on this tour, with 66 in the second Test at Lord's.

Concerning for Australia is that the opener was dismissed twice by his nemesis Stuart Broad at Headingley for four and one, taking his tally of outs off the seamer to 17.

Sweet 16 for Broad, claiming Warner wicket again

If Warner was dropped, it could spell the end of his Test career given the 36-year-old's stated intention to retire this summer against Pakistan at the SCG.

But Ponting said he would stick with the under-fire opener, leaving Green as the odd man out when the fourth Test gets under way on Wednesday.

"I'm probably more inclined to give David another opportunity and hope he can get through Stuart Broad and go on and make a big score," Ponting said in an International Cricket Council podcast.

"When someone's got you out 17 times, it does become as much a mental – or probably more of a mental – battle than it does a technical battle.

"But just thinking about the series, I'd be inclined to stick with David Warner."

Ponting noted Australia's lack of warm-up games had made Warner harder to drop, given back-ups Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw have not had a chance to press their claims.

The former Test captain – who coached Warner in the Indian Premier League at Delhi Capitals this year – would like to see changes in the opener's demeanour.

He felt Warner looked nervous when facing Broad, as shown by his wry smile when he twice edged the England quick to the slips at Headingley.

"For some reason when guys are under pressure, it's nerves that make you smile," he said.

"I know when I was playing against players, as soon as they started smiling at me, I knew that I had them.

"You've just got to look at Warner's dismissals in the last game and this sort of wry smile came on his face almost to say, you've done it again, you've got me again.

"I'd like to see him go the other way. I'd like to see him show that real bulldog fighting spirit that he's got.

"Like he showed in the first innings of the World Test Championship, like he showed in the first innings at Lord's where he made runs.

"If he gets back to that, with the way that I've seen him start in a couple of his innings, I honestly do feel a big score is just around the corner for him."

Warner gives a wry smile after being dismissed at Lord’s // Getty

England quick Ollie Robinson said smiles on the faces of Australia’s top order when facing a rapid spell of fast bowling from teammate Mark Wood at Headingley did not fool anyone.

"There was one ball that Marnus Labuschagne played, and after it he had a sort of wry, awkward smile on his face," Robinson wrote in his column for wisden.com.

"He was trying to give off the persona that everything's fine, when it's really not.

"Even Uzzie (Usman Khawaja), who obviously plays pace really well and has been in such good form, struggled with the pace at times."

After suffering back spasms that significantly reduced his output during the third Test, Robinson has declared himself "100 per cent" fit to return at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old limped from the field after bowling 11.2 overs in the at Headingley, and did not send down another ball in the match.

Even if fit, the 29-year-old is no guarantee to face Australia, with a fresh James Anderson expected to return for his home fixture in Manchester.

England will likely want to keep Broad in their side given his record against Warner, while fellow quicks Wood and Chris Woakes were instrumental in the Headingley win.

Robinson walks off after suffering a back spasm at Headingley // Getty

But Robinson said if picked, he would have no issue bowling.

"Sometimes these things come around, but then they go just as quickly as well. I'm 100 per cent fit for Manchester," he said.

"It was just a sudden, quick stabbing feeling in the back.

"I think we caught it earlier than I have done in the past. I had some acupuncture, a bit of treatment, and I was fine after that.

"I was available to bowl on the third day if I'd been needed."

Robinson's fitness is one hurdle cleared for England, with Ben Stokes still no certainty to bowl after knee and glute issues.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood