Ponting picks his best XI at BBL|09 halfway mark

Table-topping Melbourne Stars lynchpins Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell headline Ricky Ponting's team of the tournament at the halfway point of the KFC BBL season.

Ponting added hat-trick taking Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf to give the Stars three players in his team, while he also named three players from the fourth-placed Adelaide Strikers.

Jonathan Wells, enjoying a breakout year in the Big Bash having emerged as a reliable middle order anchor, was picked alongside wicketkeeper Alex Carey and leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has also claimed a hat-trick in BBL|09.

Cellar-dwelling Melbourne Renegades were the only other team to have multiple players in the XI, with death bowler Kane Richardson's 10 wickets earning him selection while Beau Webster's great form with the bat saw him picked at the No.3 position.

QUICK SINGLE Broken thumb failed to finish Siddle's final Ashes campaign

But it was no surprise Ponting went with BKT Golden Cap wearer Stoinis as his first name on the team sheet.

Stoinis has already scored 517 runs in BBL|09, including his record-breaking 147 not out against the Sydney Sixers at the MCG that set a new benchmark for an individual high score in the tournament.

D'Arcy Short, who hit form with a century in his last match before departing for Australia's Qantas ODI Tour of England, is the other opener.

Mitch Marsh, the Perth Scorchers captain, provides a power-hitting and seam bowling option in the middle order ahead of wicketkeeper Carey, who has moved down the order with the Strikers in BBL|09 in a nod to his expected role with Australia.

QUICK SINGLE Hectic BBL|09 schedule leaves Scorchers sapped

Sydney Sixers are represented by England import Tom Curran, making three internationals in Ponting's team. The BBL allows just two international players in a playing XI.

Ponting had no room in his best XI for current Daniel Sams, who currently holds the BKT Golden Cap for the competition's leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

Ricky Ponting's BBL Team of the Tournament (so far)

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 517 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 4 | SR: 133.93 | HS: 147*

Super Stoinis smashes highest score in BBL history

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 248 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 2 | SR: 129.84 | HS: 103*| Wickets: 1 | Econ: 10.5

Dynamite D'Arcy explodes for ton as Hurricanes claim win

Beau Webster (Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 318 | 50s: 2 | SR: 142.60 | HS: 67* | Wickets: 0 | Econ: 7.28

Webster whacks four sixes in fine half-century

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 316 | 50s: 3 | SR: 170.81| HS: 83*| Wickets: 5 | Econ: 7.10 | BB: 2-15

Maxwell times chase to perfection in jaw-dropping knock

Jon Wells (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 306 | 50s: 3 | SR: 131.89 | HS: 68*

Swell Wells posts vital half-century

Mitch Marsh (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 354 | 50s: 2 | SR: 151.93 | HS: 93* | Wickets: 4 | Econ: 9.18 | BB: 2-10

Mighty Marsh muscles eight sixes in extraordinary knock

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 266 | 50s: 1 | SR: 122.01 | HS: 55 | Dismissals: 7

Carey crunches quick-fire fifty for Strikers

Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 9 | Wickets: 14 | Econ: 9.86| BB: 4-22 | Runs: 123 | SR: 157.69| HS: 43*

Ultimate allrounder! Curran's action-packed Sydney Smash

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 9 | Wickets: 15 | Econ: 7.20 | BB: 4-22 | Runs: 115 | SR: 157.53 | HS: 40

HAT-TRICK! Sixers feel the wrath of Khan in Adelaide

Kane Richardson (Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 10| Econ: 6.66| BB: 4-22

Richardson comes to the four for Renegades

Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 16 | 5WI: 1 | Econ: 6.89 | BB: 5-27