Aussie pace trio to relish MCG wicket: Ponting

Ponting analyses impact of NZ short-ball tactic

Ricky Ponting has given a resounding tick of approval to the most scrutinised 22 yards of turf in the country, and backed Australia's trio of tearaways to take advantage of a pitch he expects to offer assistance to pacemen for the entire Boxing Day Test.

Fears a collapse may spoil the day of the home fans among the record 80,473-strong MCG crowd when Joe Burns was skittled by a hooping Trent Boult inswinger in the first over of play were soon put to rest as Steve Smith (77 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (63) led a gritty day-one batting effort in the second Domain Test against New Zealand.

Plays-and-misses were commonplace while a host of balls misbehaved as David Warner was struck on the gloves and Matthew Wade on the helmet on a hard-fought opening day which Australia finished 4-257 after being asked to bat by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

But Ponting said Smith's 192-ball unbeaten knock – his first half-century of the Test summer – demonstrated the wicket was far from the minefield dished up for the Marsh Sheffield Shield game that was abandoned earlier this month.

"I think it's been a really good wicket," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "There's been a bit on offer all day, but if you play well you've been able to score runs.

"We've seen that with Smith and Labuschagne. But the ball has swung and is still swinging conventionally. That's due to the good grass cover on the wicket, and the wicket block looks nice and green and lush as well.

"There's been a couple of (balls) that have had unusually steep bounce, a couple have bounced more than you'd expect.

"On the first day in Melbourne, because it is that tennis ball-y bounce and the ball holds in the surface, if anything you expect the ball to hit a little higher on the bat than you're used to.

"I think even tomorrow morning with the (second) new ball, it will still do something.

"That's what you want; you want the ball to do something and make it an even contest between bat and ball."

Ponting said the inclusion of James Pattinson for the injured Josh Hazlewood will add further firepower to a bowling attack that has led Australia to big victories in each of the three Domain Tests against NZ and Pakistan so far this summer.

The former Test skipper identified Colin de Grandhomme as the Black Caps' most threatening bowler on the opening day, with the medium pacer inducing edges from Labuschagne and Wade (38) while also going at only 2.28 runs per over.

Ponting believes the seam movement de Grandhomme found will also be there for the pace trio of Pattinson, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins throughout the match.

Smith revealed the presence of a soft patch on a good length that the NZ allrounder aimed at in his 21 overs from the Southern Stand end, which he said would further encourage the home side's quicks.

And although Ponting suggested de Grandhomme's lack of pace might actually have been beneficial, he believes Australia's express quicks who all operate around 140kph can be equally potent if they hit the right spots.

"It is a very slow surface, so the quicker you bowl it might be a little easier to bat on," Ponting explained.

"We've seen de Grandhomme today has probably been the most difficult to score off and he's actually looked like taking more wickets probably than the other guys and he's a slow-medium bowler that's just bowled a good line and length and swung the ball.

"(But) the Australian attack, they'll adjust – they're world-class bowlers and they'll bowl well in any conditions.

"I think right the way through this game there will be something there with the new ball. (There's) 10-and-a-half millimetres of grass on this surface and it's nice and thick.

"Even late in the game, there will be something there."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)