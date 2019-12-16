Kiwis won't touch dominant Aussies: Ponting

Ponting reflects on some favourite Boxing Day memories

If Australia continue to play as they did in Perth they will not lose a Test to New Zealand this summer, says former captain Ricky Ponting.

Australia thumped the Black Caps by 296 runs inside four days in the first Domain Test at Perth Stadium despite being a specialist bowler down.

Josh Hazlewood's hamstring injury, which has ruled the paceman out of the second Test at the MCG, was not enough to blunt Australia's attack which captured 20 wickets in just 120.5 overs.

Pace ace Mitch Starc was named player of the match for his nine wickets to take his tally to 42 in seven day-night Tests, while Marnus Labuschagne's prolific summer rolled on with scores of 143 and 50.

While Australia's attack prospered, New Zealand's gutsy bowlers toiled hard having suffered their own injury blow, with express paceman Lockie Ferguson bowling just 11 overs before straining his right calf.

The complete dominance – beside a hairy hour under lights on day three where the hosts lost 5-36 in 15 overs – has Ponting convinced that should the trend line continue New Zealand will leave these shores without tasting victory.

"Australia have set the tone for the series," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "I was worried about New Zealand coming here and with a lack of penetration with their bowling attack.

"I know Wagner ran in and bowled some short stuff and probably upset some of the batters but at 130kph it's a bit different than when you've got guys like Starc and (Pat) Cummins running in and really upsetting the Kiwi batsmen and knocking them over.

"Australia have played some really good cricket here in Perth and if they continue to play anywhere near that I can't see New Zealand winning a game."

New Zealand's attack will be boosted by the expected return of Trent Boult for the Boxing Day Test.

Boult has missed the Black Caps' last two Tests having suffered a rib injury in the victory over England at Mount Maunganui last month, but New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is hoping the left-armer will be fully fit for the second Test.

But even if Boult does play, Ponting worries he may have already missed his best chance to make a significant impact in the series with the next two Tests to be staged on traditionally flatter pitches.

"Boult's a world-class fast bowler but looking at the venues he would have been most likely to have success here in Perth and he's missed that one," Ponting said.

"Sydney tends to swing around a little bit early in the game but if it's a flat wicket in Melbourne you'd think his impact on the game would not be as high as it would have been here.

"His record for a long time now has been outstanding and he's a competitor and a great athlete."

Another issue facing the Black Caps is the form of opener Jeet Raval.

In his past nine Test innings over the past nine months, the 31-year-old has averaged 5.33.

There is no reserve specialist opener in the New Zealand squad, with gloveman Tom Blundell the only back-up batting option.

With no obvious replacement the left-hander looks set to retain his place for the Boxing Day Test and will use the two-day tour game against a Victorian XI this week to tune up for the marquee match.

"Raval has looked a little bit out of his depth and if you look at his last 10 or 11 innings it would suggest he's struggling to find runs at test level," said Ponting.

"Brendon McCullum mentioned in commentary they picked the squad for the England series and the Australian series.

"They've got the middle order covered with Blundell but no top order cover so they're going to stick with him."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)