KFC BBL|09

Meredith sidelined for BBL season with side strain

An injury picked up in Perth clash has pace ace looking at a Sheffield Shield return for Tasmania with at least a month on the sidelines

Dave Middleton

8 January 2020, 02:10 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

