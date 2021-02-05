India v England Men's - Tests

India back Pant as No.1 keeper for England series

India have gone with Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper for the first England Test, a reward for the exciting 23-year-old's heroics in the series win in Australia

Reuters

5 February 2021, 07:45 AM AEST

