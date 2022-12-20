'More than an action': Rivals impressed by new BBL star

Hooley Dooley! Breakout star makes mark on BBL|12

The Big Bash's new cult hero Paddy Dooley is more than just an "unusual action" according to rivals, as the Perth Scorchers vow to play him better in their return clash later this season.

The Hurricanes’ new spinner has quickly become a recognised name this summer with a unique windmill style action modelled off star Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah, that has left both former greats and current batters mystified as to what he is bowling.

Scorchers captain Ashton Turner heaped praise on the finger spinner last night after he bowled his side to victory over the reigning champions in just his third BBL appearance with a stunning 4-16 from four overs.

Perth were cruising at 4-137 chasing 173 in Launceston on Monday before the reintroduction of Dooley in the 16th over.

Having earlier deceived South African veteran Faf du Plessis on 32 and left-hander Nick Hobson for just three, the 25-year-old solicitor from Brisbane returned to remove dangerman Josh Inglis on 62 and Ashton Agar for a second-ball duck.

It comes after he also bamboozled Aussie allrounder Marcus Stoinis – also for a duck – for his first T20 wicket last Friday at the MCG.

"I don't think his action has anything to do with it," Turner said after his side's eight-run loss.

"He's bowling nicely, whether he has an unorthodox or unusual action, I think guys have seen enough bowlers now to not be put off by that.

"At the end of the day he's bowling hard spun off-spinners into a nice length on a wicket that had a little bit of turn.

"He's bowling nicely, no doubt we would have like to have played him a little bit better and no doubt next time we will, but he's more than just an unusual action.

"Guys that can hit the top of the stumps consistently on wickets that offer a bit are generally difficult to get away."

Inglis, who was the only batter to hit Dooley for a boundary last night, said he watched a lot of footage of the left-armer ahead of their match up.

"It's obviously very unorthodox, it takes you a few balls to pick up properly, so you're actually focused on the ball because his other arm swings around but it's not actually doing anything, it just distracts you," Inglis said.

"But you can watch as much video as you want, I think until you actually face it, you're not quite familiar with it.

"He's bowling really well at the minute and good on him."

Dooley though is just taking it all in his stride as he prepares for the Hurricanes’ next match against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Thursday night.

"I just try to go out there and compete for the team and bowl my best ball," he said after his player-of-the-match performance.

"The nature of T20 is sometimes you have a good game and sometimes you get whacked, so I just keep coming out and competing hard.

"Faf was definitely a big (wicket) for me. Looking at the footage pre-game we knew he was going to try and back away and hit me over cover and so when I saw him do that, I got a bit scared, but thankfully he missed it."