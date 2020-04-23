Revitalised Rohit eyes bigger test down under

Having rebuilt his Test career as an opener, Rohit Sharma is eyeing off his biggest challenge yet in Australia this summer

AAP

23 April 2020, 09:47 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo