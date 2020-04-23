Revitalised Rohit eyes bigger test down under

Rohit Sharma says facing a reinforced Australian side on home soil later this year will be a much tougher test than when the world's No.1 side won there in 2018-19.

Exactly when and how this season’s series will go ahead is still up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought professional cricket to a halt globally.

Cricket Australia is yet to announce dates and venues of the Tests but the series, if it goes ahead, will be particularly important to Rohit after he recently revived his long-format career as a Test opener.

The right-hander averaged more than 90 in five home Tests last summer, including a career-best 212 against South Africa, and is now keen to challenge himself abroad.

He currently averages just 26 from 18 Tests away from home and having missed the Test series in New Zealand after suffering a calf injury in February, he knows he must perform in the next away series to prove his credentials.

"I was quite looking forward to playing in the challenging conditions in New Zealand but unfortunately the injury happened at the wrong time," he told India Today.

"I can't wait to go in Australia and test myself."

India won a Test series in Australia for the first time on the 2018-19 tour, prevailing over the depleted hosts who were missing Steve Smith and David Warner due to their ball-tampering bans.

But with the batting mainstays back in the side, revenge will be on Australia's mind when India return this summer.

"Australia, in their own backyard and with those two guys, it will be a different ball game, I know that," Rohit said.

"As a team, we are also playing our best cricket right now … If it happens, it'll be a great series to be part of."

Rohit hoped his fellow players, currently in lockdown in their homes, would get adequate time to shake off the rust before they have to return to the field.

"Especially for me, because I was injured before all this happened. I have a lot of work to do before I start playing," he said.

"My fitness test was just around the corner when lockdown happened. So the first thing for me would be to pass the fitness test and then obviously, hit some balls because it's been a while."

Rohit Sharma in Tests

Home

M: 14 | Runs: 1325 | Ave: 88.33 | 100: 6 | 50s: 5

Away

M: 18 | Runs: 816 | Ave: 26.32 | 100: 0 | 50s: 5

Overall

M: 31 | Runs: 2141 | Ave: 46.54 | 100: 6 | 50s: 10