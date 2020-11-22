Rohit allays injury fears ahead of Australia Tests

Hamstrung batsman Rohit Sharma has dismissed rumours about his relationship with India's cricket board, suggesting that recovering at home will help ensure he is fit for the first Vodafone Test against Australia.

Rohit tweaked his hamstring during the recently-completed Indian Premier League and initially wasn't named in India's squad for the tour of Australia.

The veteran, who returned from his setback and scored 68 in the IPL final to help deliver Mumbai a fifth title, was belatedly added to the touring party.

But he skipped last week's charter flight to Sydney, preferring to continue his rehab at India's national academy.

The series of events prompted plenty of speculation about Sharma's place in the team, especially given wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tweaked both his hamstrings and headed straight to Australia as part of his plan to be ready for the four-Test series.

"I don't know what was going on to be honest and what all ... people (were) talking about," Rohit told Press Trust of India.

"But let me put this on record, I was constantly communicating with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and Mumbai Indians.

"For me, it was not a concern what X, Y or Z was talking about like 'whether he would make it to Australia'.

"Hamstring is feeling absolutely fine. Just started the process of getting it nice and strong."

The 33-year-old trails only Virat Kohli on the International Cricket Council's ODI batting charts, underlining how big a void he will leave during the Dettol ODI Series that starts in Sydney on Friday.

The right-hander made no apologies for prioritising the first Test, which starts at Adelaide Oval on December 17.

"There is still some work that needs to be done on my hamstring. That's why I didn't go to Australia for the white-ball leg," he said.

"Before I play the longer format, I needed to be clear in mind that there is no stone left unturned.

"I thought if I get to work on my body for 25 days, I can probably go and play the Test matches.

"So it was an easy decision for me and I don't know why it became so complicated for others."

Meanwhile, India's squad is mourning the death of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's father.

Siraj, who is quarantining in Sydney, was offered the option of a flight home but decided to stay in Australia.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT