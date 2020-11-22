Vodafone Test Series v India

Rohit allays injury fears ahead of Australia Tests

Star right-hander, who will miss the white-ball leg of the tour, is confident of being fit for the first Test in Adelaide

AAP

22 November 2020, 07:08 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo