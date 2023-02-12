Rohit wary of Aussie fightback after Nagpur nightmare

India wary of Australia 'bouncing back' in Delhi

A humbling first Test defeat has dampened expectations of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but Australia only need to look to their Indian opponents for inspiration.

Two years ago, India secured one of their most famous cricketing triumphs by saluting 2-1 in Australia after crashing to 36 all out in the series opener in Adelaide.

Australia fall to crushing innings defeat in Nagpur

The victory was even more memorable as they did it without several key players, including star batter Virat Kohli.

After heading to India full of confidence over the prospect of a breakthrough series win in the country, Australia need to reverse their fortunes to avoid a long and arduous tour.

But India captain Rohit Sharma is not prepared to write off Pat Cummins' team, even in conditions ideally suited to the home team.

'We were confident that was our best XI': Cummins

"There are a lot of the guys who played in that series who are not here for Australia and also a few of our guys are missing," Rohit said.

"Australia love playing Test cricket, they pride themselves in coming out and representing their country.

"We are quite aware of them bouncing back.

"We are by no means ruling them out or anything like that.

Murphy grabs magnificent seven on maiden Test outing

"We want to play the cricket that we played in this game.

"We want to continue to do that in the next three games that we have."

But Rohit did admit surprise the first Test didn't go longer than three days as Australia collapsed in a session to be skittled for 91 in their second innings – their second-lowest total against India.

"We were prepared to have a hard day of bowling and spending time on the field, session after session, we never thought they would get bowled out in a session," Rohit said.

Cummins seed sends Rohit's off peg cartwheeling

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav