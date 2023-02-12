India v Australia Tests - Men

Rohit wary of Aussie fightback after Nagpur nightmare

India captain Rohit Sharma admits surprise at Aussie capitulation but expects a fightback in Delhi, recalling his own side reversing fortunes in the 2020-21 series Down Under

AAP in Nagpur

12 February 2023, 10:16 AM AEST

