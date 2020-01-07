Emotional Taylor recalls mentor Crowe's words

Taylor breaks down reflecting on mentor Crowe

An emotional Ross Taylor sat before a handful of reporters on Sunday night having achieved a goal set out by his mentor, the late, great Martin Crowe.

It was an accomplishment he could not quite believe he had managed; all Taylor wanted to do was play one Test, but after Crowe met the dashing young batter in 2006 and agreed to be his mentor, the legendary Black Caps batsman gave him a target – to become New Zealand's most prolific Test-run scorer.

Yesterday, Taylor completed that task in his 99th Test when he lofted a Nathan Lyon off-break down the ground for the three runs he needed to eclipse Stephen Fleming's tally of 7,172 runs and take top spot on the list of Test run-scorers for his country.

Only a few hours later, when asked about breaking Fleming's record, Taylor broke down remembering the mission assigned all those years ago by his mentor Crowe, who died from cancer in 2016.

"My goal was to play one Test match," Taylor said. "I guess it's an emotional time because my mentor, Martin Crowe, that was one of the goals he put down for me – to be New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer.

"To be honest I didn't believe him, but I'd have loved for him to be here and help celebrate."

While Taylor has been one of the most destructive limited-overs players for New Zealand, Test cricket was his ultimate.

It is why Taylor called Crowe out of the blue having never met him in the hope of gaining the insight that would transform him from a free-flowing stroke-maker in one-day cricket to the disciplined batsman Test cricket demanded.

In November 2007, the year after his first contact with Crowe, Taylor made his Test debut in Johannesburg against a powerful South African side. He posted scores of 15 and 4 in a huge 358-run defeat.

His second Test a week later mirrored his debut – he scored 17 and 8 in an innings-and-59-run loss as the Proteas swept the series 2-0. Dale Steyn, South Africa's greatest bowler, was named player of the series.

"My first two in South Africa were pretty tough," said Taylor with a wry grin. "That was a welcome to Test cricket."

Taylor's next Test came four months later against England on his home soil of Hamilton where he scored his maiden Test century, 120 in a thumping victory, and his career in the whites for the Black Caps was away.

"When I first played for New Zealand I'd had a pretty decent one-day career and only scored three or four first-class hundreds and Twenty20 was just coming through," Taylor said.

"I always thought I was good enough to play one-day cricket but Test cricket was something I was never quite sure if I was good enough.

"That's why I (sought) Martin's help to become a better player than the raw, gay abandon player that I was as a youngster."

However, his path to the apex of New Zealand's run-scorers has not always been smooth sailing.

In December 2012, Taylor told Crowe he was considering walking away from cricket having been dumped as captain after just two years and 13 Tests in the job.

But through his mentor Taylor rediscovered his love of the game, returned to the national side and was back on track to achieving the goal Crowe had set for him.

In March last year, Taylor scored his 18th Test century to move past Crowe for the second most Test centuries for New Zealand.

Upon reaching the milestone, Taylor looked up the sky to pay tribute to Crowe, having been equal with his mentor for two years.

"I just told (Crowe) I'm sorry it's taken me so long to get there," Taylor said at the time.

The next landmark for Taylor to reach is his 100th Test which, pending fitness, should be next month at the Basin Reserve in Wellington against the might of the world No.1 Test team India.

There is no talk of retirement just yet for Taylor, who having just taken the runs record off Fleming is determined to give current Black Caps captain Kane Williamson something to chase down.

Williamson, 29, has 6379 runs in 78 Tests, and looks certain to one day surpass Taylor's record.

But Taylor is determined to make it as difficult as possible for his skipper.

"Records are meant to be broken and 'Flem' set a very high standard, and for me, I'm trying to get as many runs before I do retire to give Kane something to chase," Taylor said.

"He's got a fantastic record and will go down as one of our greatest cricketers but we need him to have something to strive for and hopefully, in however many years, there's a youngster who can chase whatever, 9, 10, 11 thousand runs that Kane gets to."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: Australia won by 279 runs