Vote: Biggest Hitters of the BBL, Round 1

There have been thousands of sixes hit over nine seasons of the KFC Big Bash League, but we want to know who has been the biggest and best six hitter in the competition's history.

In the lead up to the start of the new season on December 10, we want you to pick your favourite six hitters in BBL history in a series of head-to-head match-ups before we're left with just one, who will be crowned the unofficial Biggest Hitter of the BBL.

We've narrowed the field down to 16 of the best power hitters the competition has seen, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of the new season.

Fans can have their say in a series of head-to-head polls over the two weeks, with votes to be tallied across the KFC BBL social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Match 3: Ben Cutting v Mitchell Marsh

Ben Cutting (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 79

Sixes: 72 (Rank 4)

Balls per six: 11.4 (Rank 6)

% of runs in sixes: 36.0 (Rank 7)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Ben Cutting

Not only is Ben Cutting the fourth-most prolific six-hitter in the history of the KFC BBL, his ability to clear the ropes at a rapid rate places him among the best in the competition’s history. More than a third of his 1199 career runs have come in sixes and his ability to clear rope both at the death or against the new ball in a rare stint at the top of the order makes him a difficult man to bowl to.

Mitchell Marsh (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 47

Sixes: 56 (Rank 11)

Balls per six: 17.0 (Rank 21)

% of runs in sixes: 27.1 (Rank 17)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh may not hit sixes at the rate some others in this list do, but when he does get onto one, he hits it a long, long way. Having once clubbed a ball onto the roof of the WACA Ground, Marsh has since made a habit of pummelling balls into the top tier at the new Perth Stadium, and is particularly good to watch when going long and high straight down the ground.

Match 4: Andre Russell v Dwayne Bravo

Andre Russell (Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 19

Sixes: 21 (Rank 57)

Balls per six: 8.5 (Rank 1)

% of runs in sixes: 42.6 (Rank 3)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Andre Russell

It’s been five years since Andre Russell last appeared in the KFC BBL, but his six-hitting feats won’t quickly be forgotten. From the moment he launched a ball onto the roof of the Sydney Showgrounds Stadium during a warm-up match ahead of BBL|05, the West Indian set the tone for a staggering campaign of power hitting that took his balls per six rate to a staggering 8.5 deliveries, the best in BBL history for players to have hit at least 20 sixes.

Dwayne Bravo (Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 47

Sixes: 36 (Rank 31)

Balls per six: 14.0 (Rank 10)

% of runs in sixes: 31.9 (Rank 10)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Dwayne Bravo

The most prolific bowler in the history of T20 cricket, it’s easy to forget that Dwayne Bravo has a mighty record when it comes to clearing the ropes as well. He sits in the top 10 in KFC BBL history when it comes to both balls per six and percentage of runs in sixes and as the highlights above will show you, he didn’t just clear the rope but often went into the second tier.

