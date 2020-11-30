Vote: Biggest Hitters of the BBL, Round 1

There have been thousands of sixes hit over nine seasons of the KFC Big Bash League, but we want to know who has been the biggest and best six hitter in the competition's history.

In the lead up to the start of the new season on December 10, we want you to pick your favourite six hitters in BBL history in a series of head-to-head match-ups before we're left with just one, who will be crowned the unofficial Biggest Hitter of the BBL.

We've narrowed the field down to 16 of the best power hitters the competition has seen, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of the new season.

Fans can have their say in a series of head-to-head polls over the two weeks, with votes to be tallied across the KFC BBL social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Match 7: Shane Watson v Craig Simmons

Who gets your vote? Head to the BBL's Instagram, Twitter or Facebook page to have your say

Shane Watson (Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 41

Sixes: 54 (Rank 14)

Balls per six: 14.3 (Rank 12)

% of runs in sixes: 31.4 (Rank 11)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Shane Watson

Long after he retired from international cricket in 2015, Shane Watson continued to dominate in T20 leagues around the world and the KFC BBL was no exception. A constant and inspirational source of runs for the Sydney Thunder, Watson hit an average of 1.3 sixes per game and almost a third of his career runs in the Big Bash came thanks to shots that cleared the rope.

Craig Simmons (Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 20

Sixes: 30 (Rank 39)

Balls per six: 11.7 (Rank 8)

% of runs in sixes: 35.9 (Rank 8)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Craig Simmons

One of the BBL’s original cult heroes, Craig Simmons lit up the early years of the competition and became a fan favourite for his undoubted ability to clear the rope. An apprentice electrician away from the cricket field, Simmons scored 36 per cent of his 501 career runs in sixes and still holds the record for the fastest century in the history of the competition.

Match 8: Aaron Finch v Liam Livingstone

Aaron Finch (Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 63

Sixes: 83 (Rank 2)

Balls per six: 19.9 (Rank 29)

% of runs in sixes: 22.1 (Rank 31)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Aaron Finch

When you think of clearing the rope in the Big Bash League, the name Aaron Finch quickly comes to mind. The second most prolific six-hitter in the tournament’s history, the powerful opener averages 1.3 sixes per game and always dominates the highlights packages whenever he’s at his big-hitting best. Finch also has the distinction of forcing a rule change in the competition; balls that hit the roof at Marvel Stadium are now worth six runs after the Renegades opener was robbed of a maximum when he hit the roof in a match in 2012.

Liam Livingstone (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 14

Sixes: 27 (Rank 44)

Balls per six: 11.0 (Rank 6)

% of runs in sixes: 38.1 (Rank 5)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone set a high bar for himself in his first BBL season with the Perth Scorchers, where he formed a dynamic opening partnership with Josh Inglis. The Englishman will return this summer ranked fifth and sixth in tournament history when it comes to percentage of runs in sixes and balls per six and if he’s able to maintain that standing, the Scorchers will be in for another treat this season.

