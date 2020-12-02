Vote: Biggest Hitters of the BBL, Round 2

There have been thousands of sixes hit over nine seasons of the KFC Big Bash League, but we want to know who has been the biggest and best six hitter in the competition's history.

In the lead up to the start of the new season on December 10, we want you to pick your favourite six hitters in BBL history in a series of head-to-head match-ups before we're left with just one, who will be crowned the unofficial Biggest Hitter of the BBL.

We've narrowed the field down to 16 of the best power hitters the competition has seen, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of the new season.

Match 10: Chris Gayle v Andre Russell

Chris Gayle (Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 22

Sixes: 51 (Rank 18)

Balls per six: 9.4 (Rank 2)

% of runs in sixes: 47.1 (Rank 1)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Chris Gayle

As has been the case throughout his long career, Chris Gayle's time in the BBL was nothing if not entertaining. In two stints in the competition, almost half of the Jamaican's 649 runs came in sixes, the best ratio in the competition's history. The powerful left-hander, who during his time with the Renegades equalled the world record for the fastest T20 fifty (12 balls) cleared the rope every 9.4 deliveries he faced and was a nightmare for any bowler.

Andre Russell (Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 19

Sixes: 21 (Rank 57)

Balls per six: 8.5 (Rank 1)

% of runs in sixes: 42.6 (Rank 3)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Andre Russell

It’s been five years since Andre Russell last appeared in the KFC BBL, but his six-hitting feats won’t quickly be forgotten. From the moment he launched a ball onto the roof of the Sydney Showgrounds Stadium during a warm-up match ahead of BBL|05, the West Indian set the tone for a staggering campaign of power hitting that took his balls per six rate to a staggering 8.5 deliveries, the best in BBL history for players to have hit at least 20 sixes.

