Vote: Biggest Hitters of the BBL, Round 2

There have been thousands of sixes hit over nine seasons of the KFC Big Bash League, but we want to know who has been the biggest and best six hitter in the competition's history.

In the lead up to the start of the new season on December 10, we want you to pick your favourite six hitters in BBL history in a series of head-to-head match-ups before we're left with just one, who will be crowned the unofficial Biggest Hitter of the BBL.

We've narrowed the field down to 16 of the best power hitters the competition has seen, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of the new season.

Fans can have their say in a series of head-to-head polls over the two weeks, with votes to be tallied across the KFC BBL social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Match 9: Chris Lynn v Ben Cutting

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 77

Sixes: 146 (Rank 1)

Balls per six: 10.6 (Rank 5)

% of runs in sixes: 37.6 (Rank 6)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Chris Lynn

The most prolific six-hitter in BBL history by a significant margin, Chris Lynn and clearing the rope go hand in hand. The Brisbane Heat basher averages almost two sixes per game and his total number of sixes (146) is a staggering 63 more than any other player in the competition's history. His high-risk style may not come off on every single occasion, but when it does, the fans in the crowd need to be on high alert.

Ben Cutting (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 79

Sixes: 72 (Rank 4)

Balls per six: 11.4 (Rank 6)

% of runs in sixes: 36.0 (Rank 7)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Ben Cutting

Not only is Ben Cutting the fourth-most prolific six-hitter in the history of the KFC BBL, his ability to clear the ropes at a rapid rate places him among the best in the competition’s history. More than a third of his 1199 career runs have come in sixes and his ability to clear rope both at the death or against the new ball in a rare stint at the top of the order makes him a difficult man to bowl to.

