Vote: Biggest Hitters of the BBL, Round 2

There have been thousands of sixes hit over nine seasons of the KFC Big Bash League, but we want to know who has been the biggest and best six hitter in the competition's history.

In the lead up to the start of the new season on December 10, we want you to pick your favourite six hitters in BBL history in a series of head-to-head match-ups before we're left with just one, who will be crowned the unofficial Biggest Hitter of the BBL.

We've narrowed the field down to 16 of the best power hitters the competition has seen, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of the new season.

Fans can have their say in a series of head-to-head polls over the two weeks, with votes to be tallied across the KFC BBL social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Match 12: Glenn Maxwell v Shane Watson

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 73

Sixes: 80 (Rank 3)

Balls per six: 15.2 (Rank 14)

% of runs in sixes: 26.2 (Rank 20)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Glenn Maxwell

Be they reverse sweeps or more conventional strokes, Glenn Maxwell simply loves to clear the rope. In fact, he has the third most sixes in the history of the KFC BBL, which is no mean feat for a man who plays half of his games with the long square boundaries of the MCG. A balls per six ranking of 14th in the BBL may be a touch higher than you'd expect, but there won't be many bowlers in the competition who can relax against the right-hander's undoubted six-hitting power.

Shane Watson (Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 41

Sixes: 54 (Rank 14)

Balls per six: 14.3 (Rank 12)

% of runs in sixes: 31.4 (Rank 11)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Shane Watson

Long after he retired from international cricket in 2015, Shane Watson continued to dominate in T20 leagues around the world and the KFC BBL was no exception. A constant and inspirational source of runs for the Sydney Thunder, Watson hit an average of 1.3 sixes per game and almost a third of his career runs in the Big Bash came thanks to shots that cleared the rope.

