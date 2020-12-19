Quick wickets key as Aussies look to avoid tricky chase

While captain Tim Paine did not want to put a number on a target Australia would be comfortable chasing, the brief history of day-night Tests suggests anything north of 200 will be difficult.

India's lead in the first Vodafone Test stands at 62 at stumps on day two after reaching the close of play at 1-9 having secured a first innings lead of 53.

The visitors' 244 batting first looked under par but it could yet prove to be a match-winning score after Ravichandran Ashwin's four wickets helped bowl out Australia for 191 on 72.1 overs.

It could have been a lot worse for the hosts had Paine (73no) and the tail not added 80 for the last four wickets to get within touching distance of India's total.

Australia will be hoping wickets continue to tumble on Saturday as they did yesterday, when 15 fell over three pulsating sessions as the pink ball and slow pitch proved a tough task for the batters.

The highest successful run chase in day-night Test matches is Australia's 7-187 in the inaugural match in 2015 in Adelaide where Peter Siddle and Mitch Starc got their side over the line.

However, the highest fourth innings total is Pakistan's 450 at the Gabba in 2016. Pakistan batted for 145 overs against a soft pink ball to almost pull off the greatest run chase in Test history, day or night.

While the sample size is small for twilight Tests, the last time these two sides met at the Adelaide Oval two summers ago in a day Test, Australia made 291 in the fourth innings to lose by 31 runs.

That match went into the fifth day, which looks unlikely to happen this summer given 21 wickets have fallen in six sessions.

But first Australia must take the remaining nine Indian wickets before Paine thinks about the run chase.

"I don't want to put a number on it because at the end of the day we've got to chase what we've got to chase," Paine said last night.

"Whether that's a big score or a little score we know it's going to be a challenge.

"The quality of bowling is exceptional.

"Anything can happen (today). We know our fast bowling attack and Nathan Lyon, we thought in his first 10 overs (Thursday) created a number of chances that just didn't quite go to hand.

"Both attacks have the ability to take quick wickets.

"We're going to try and do that (today).

"The main thing is to keep building pressure, keep the scoreboard under control and hopefully one of our great bowlers gets a bit of a run on and some momentum and hopefully keep that score as low as possible."

Marnus Labuschagne, Australia's No.3 who made 47 on Friday, also couldn't nominate a desired target but said the key to chasing down the target will be putting on partnerships and getting 'in' like Paine did yesterday.

"It's so hard to say because we're talking about such a different game if two batters get in compared to when guys keep coming in, you're losing wickets, guys are trying to get themselves in," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au.

"For me and any of the batters it's just a matter of getting yourself in and then anything's possible.

"The game looked a lot easier towards the back end there when Tim got himself in and was hitting the ball wherever he wanted."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT