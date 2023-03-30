Harris homecoming: Former quick named SA assistant

Fifteen years after leaving South Australia to launch a hugely successful international career while playing with Queensland, Ryan Harris is returning to the Redbacks as an assistant coach to his former teammate and mentor Jason Gillespie.

Harris, currently pathways manager and men's team selector with Queensland, will take on the new role from June 1 with current SA bowling coach Luke Butterworth taking up a position as SA Premier Cricket under-19 head coach.

Since the end of his playing days with Australia in 2015, Harris has compiled an impressive coaching résumé which includes working with the national under-19s squad, at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane and with Australia's men's team under then coach Justin Langer.

Harris with Brad Haddin and Darren Lehmann in 2017 // Getty

The lion-hearted Australia quick, who played 27 Tests and 24 limited-overs internationals in a late-blooming career from 2010-2015, will oversee a promising complement of SA pace bowlers that includes Wes Agar, Spencer Johnson, Jordan Buckingham and Nathan McAndrew as well as experienced spearhead Brendan Doggett.

"It's a great opportunity for me to be able to come back to Adelaide and work with what I think is an exciting squad that South Australia have put together in the last couple of years," Harris said today.

"To get back to the organisation that gave me the opportunity to kick off my career is very exciting.

"For me personally, it's a great chance to get into high performance cricket as a senior coach.

"I've been sitting just below that level in Queensland so it’s a great opportunity SACA has presented to me, for me to move back and do this job under Dizzy (Gillespie).

"I want to bring a feeling of confidence to the bowling group and make sure the whole group is a strong unit and playing the game to enjoy it – if we’re doing all those things, the results will look after themselves.

"I see success on the horizon down there and I want to be a part of it."

Gillespie and Harris playing for South Australia in 2007 // Getty

Harris, 43, went to the same secondary school in Adelaide's outer northern suburbs (Trinity College) as current Test batter and Redbacks captain Travis Head, and first played Premier Cricket with Northern Districts.

As a hard-hitting lower-order batter and medium-pace bowler, he made his SA debut in 2000 under another Adelaide expat-turned Queenslander Darren Lehmann and was named for his first Sheffield Shield game the following season.

In total, Harris played 26 Shield games and 44 one-day matches for the Redbacks between 2000 and 2008, by which time he was SA's leading wicket-taker and was opening the bowling alongside current head coach Gillespie.

However, it was after he was lured to Queensland on the strength of a three-year deal prior to the 2008-09 season that his career took off.

He made his Test debut against New Zealand at Wellington in 2010, and formed a potent new-ball partnership with Mitchell Johnson during Australia's 2013-14 Ashes whitewash which he finished with 22 wickets at 19.31.

After chronic knee injuries forced him to retire on the eve of Australia's 2015 Ashes campaign in the UK, Harris pursued a coaching career that saw him mentor the national under-19 team at the 2018 and 2020 World Cup as well as serve as a consultant bowling coach with the national men's squad.

In 2021, Harris was appointed Queensland Cricket's pathways coach and state selector alongside chair Chris Hartley and incumbent Bulls coach Wade Seccombe.

Thanks Ryan Harris for your dedicated service over the years from a player to a coach. All the best at SACA. #MaroonGrown pic.twitter.com/4BDwPtpN13 — Queensland Cricket (@qldcricket) March 30, 2023

Gillespie, who played 13 Shield matches alongside Harris for SA, believes his former teammate brings keen insights to a team that lifted themselves from bottom to fourth in the Marsh Sheffield Shield and reached the final of the One Day Cup competition this summer.

"Ryan will bring a wealth of playing and coaching experience at both international and domestic level to our squad," Gillespie said.

"Our bowling group especially will learn a lot from Ryan, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on the squad moving forward.

"We are also really excited for Luke (Butterworth) to be leading his own team, he has displayed all the right attributes and skills to manage and develop the Under 19 players, which are an important part of our system."

It is the second significant coaching appointment announced by SA this week, with former Australia international Nicole Bolton signing on as assistant coach to Luke Williams with the Scorpions WNCL and Adelaide Strikers WBBL outfits from June 1.