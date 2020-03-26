South Australia halt coach search amid COVID-19 staff cuts

A hiring freeze brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has forced the SACA to put on hold it's search for a new head coach

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

26 March 2020, 06:42 PM AEST

