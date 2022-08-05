Weber WBBL|08

Title-winning coach moves to high performance role

The move sees the Hurricanes and Tigers on the hunt for a new women’s coach ahead of the upcoming WBBL and WNCL seasons

cricket.com.au

5 August 2022, 04:15 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo