Big Bash 'homecoming' for Heat signing Hain

Former Australia Under-19 batter Sam Hain has returned 'home' to Queensland to boost the Brisbane Heat's batting for the second half of the KFC BBL season.

Hain, who was born in Hong Kong to English parents but raised on the Gold Coast where his parents still live, played for Australia at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup, then made headlines in 2014 by declaring "I'm a fair-dinkum Pom" after hitting a first-class century for Warwickshire as an 18-year-old.

"The Australia U19 thing happened, but I was always set to play in England ever since I was 14," he said at the time.

Sam Hain playing for Australia U19 in 2012 before leaving for England // Getty

Now 27, and with an excellent List A record behind him that sees him average 58.54 in the 50-over format from 57 innings with Warwickshire and England Lions, Hain has been signed for the Heat as a replacement international with draft picks Sam Billings and Colin Munro set to exit the BBL in early January.

In 97 T20 matches, primarily for Warwickshire, Hain averages 36.98 at a strike rate of 131.47, generally batting at first drop or No.4 with a reputation for strong play against spin and rotating the strike rather than providing fireworks.

Hain hit his maiden T20 century in June, striking an incredible 112 not out from just 52 balls in the T20 Blast with Warwickshire.

He has not previously played in a domestic T20 league outside of the UK and has had limited opportunities in two seasons of The Hundred.

Hain will train with the Heat throughout December before joining the playing ranks with Billings and Munro departing for the start-up T20 league in the UAE in January.

A classy hundred from Sain Hain 💯The @WarwickshireCCC batter hit 15 boundaries on his way to his century 💪#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/6AFv9Xlb60 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 17, 2022

The right-hander previously played alongside current Queensland and Heat stars including Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Swepson, Jimmy Peirson and Mark Steketee, among others, when playing U17 and U19 cricket with Queensland.

"I think there's always a bit of me that's never really left," Hain said. "I grew up on the Gold Coast, I learned all my cricket there. And it's just one of those things, my career took a little bit of a different path.

"But you know, in saying that, the Gold Coast and Brisbane hold quite a special place in my heart.

I'm pretty settled over in the UK. It's one of the things – two years turned into three and now it's 10 years over there.

I'm so excited to be able to play in the BBL. It's been a big goal of mine for a few years now and it is a massive thrill be able to be a part of things with Brisbane this summer."

Heat coach Wade Seccombe, who was coach of the Queensland U19 side featuring Hain that claimed the national title in 2011-12, welcomed the 'home-town' recruit.

"Sam was a very talented young player and I know a lot of us at Queensland Cricket were sorry to see him go when he made his call to pursue his options in England," Seccombe said.

"It will be a great fit to have him back in the group. His playing experience is excellent, especially as a white-ball player who knows how to control an innings and make good decisions in the middle.

"He'll have plenty of time to prepare for his playing stint in the back half of the tournament when Sam and Colin depart, and we're really happy to have him working with the squad during the next month or so."

