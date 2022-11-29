KFC BBL|12

Big Bash 'homecoming' for Heat signing Hain

The Gold Coast-raised former Australia U19 player signs on for his first Big Bash stint after a decade playing in England

Dave Middleton

29 November 2022, 11:53 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo