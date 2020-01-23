KFC BBL|09

Harper out of hospital, Marsh out for season

Sam Harper reported to be recovering well after a nasty collision, while Shaun Marsh will be sidelined for the remainder of BBL|09 with a hamstring injury

AAP

23 January 2020, 08:25 AM AEST

