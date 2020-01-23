Harper out of hospital, Marsh out for season

Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Sam Harper has been released from hospital after suffering a concussion during a freak incident in Tuesday night's KFC BBL game.

The 23-year-old collided heavily while batting and became the first player subbed out of a BBL match - replaced by Tom Cooper - during the Renegades' four-run loss to Hobart.

Harper, who suffered a serious concussion during a Sheffield Shield game in 2017, was assessed after toppling over Hurricanes bowler Nathan Ellis when attempting to complete a run.

Harper was sent to hospital and underwent tests then released on Wednesday morning.

"Sam is recovering well and we'll continue to monitor his health over the coming days before determining a return to play date," Renegades team doctor Trefor James said in a statement.

Renegades coach Michael Klinger admitted after the game he had "never seen a concussion in a cricket game like that".

"It's more football or rugby when someone gets taken out from underneath," Klinger told reporters.

"It's no one's fault, but you don't like to see anyone getting hurt."

Ellis, who went on to bowl the final over as the Hurricanes hung on in a thriller, said it was strange how the incident unfolded.

"I hope he's OK, you never want to see that on the field," Ellis said.

"At first he stayed down and clutched his head and he was a bit wobbly legs, but after the doctor and umpire spoke to him he seemed OK.

"Hopefully I'll go and talk to him after this."

Harper was keeping up to the stumps for Victoria in February 2017 when the bat of Jake Lehmann smashed the side of his head.

The incident left him in serious pain for an extended period, but he returned the following season.

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed veteran Shaun Marsh will miss the rest of the season after tweaking his hamstring.

Captain Aaron Finch and star bowler Kane Richardson will return for the Renegades' SCG clash with Sydney Sixers on Saturday night.