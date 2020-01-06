Depleted Renegades call in England allrounder

Melbourne Renegades have secured the services of veteran English allrounder Samit Patel for Tuesday night's clash with Perth Scorchers in Geelong.

The Renegades are winless from six matches and have turned to 35-year-old Patel as an international replacement player for Harry Gurney, who has suffered a hamstring injury.

The defending champs will be desperate to get a win on the board in Geelong, particularly with Australia reps Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson unavailable thereafter until likely at least January 21.

Fast bowler Andrew Fekete also comes into the squad as a local replacement player for Mackenzie Harvey, who will represent Australia at the Under 19 World Cup later this month.

Marcus Harris has also been included, with Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth and Joe Mennie left out.

Melbourne Renegades squad to play Perth Scorchers, Jan 7: Aaron Finch (c), Tom Andrews, Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Andrew Fekete, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Samit Patel, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster