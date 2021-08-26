KFC BBL|11

Sandeep signs on for second stint with Hobart

Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane commits to a return to the Hobart Hurricanes for BBL|11

Dave Middleton

26 August 2021, 10:30 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

