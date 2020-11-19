KFC BBL|10

Sandeep spins into Hobart to complete Hurricanes roster

Fan-favourite Sandeep Lamichhane will bring a Nepalese flavour to Hobart this summer after signing on with the Hurricanes for BBL|10

Dave Middleton

19 November 2020, 10:00 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo