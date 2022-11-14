Weber WBBL|08

Ton of wickets better than a World Cup win: Coyte

Sarah Coyte won World Cups and Ashes playing for Australia but says taking 100 WBBL wickets is her top achievement after coming back from anorexia nervosa

AAP

14 November 2022, 04:18 PM AEST

