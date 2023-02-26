‘We’re not losing this game’: Coyte’s call before insane over

Incredible WNCL Final ends in dramatic fashion

Sarah Coyte has described her insane five-wicket over to deliver Tasmania back-to-back WNCL titles as the conclusion of the “most bizarre game of cricket I’ve ever played”.

Needing to defend just four runs off the final over of the rain-affected showpiece, Coyte faced a monumental task against a South Australian side just five wickets down and on the cusp of their second ever title.

But the crafty seamer never believed the clash was over and, six balls later, was mobbed by teammates after one of the most incredible finishes ever to a domestic final.

“I actually felt pretty calm, which is very strange given the situation,” Coyte said post-match, admitting she was “still trying to process what just happened”.

“(Captain Elyse Villani) asked me what I was going to bowl, and I just said I’m going to have to bowl at the stumps and try to get under their bat, and (said) ‘we’re not losing this game’. So yeah, it was nice to feel calm and clear out there.”

After the pair’s brief discussion, Coyte took the key wickets of the dangerous Annie O'Neil and Scorpions skipper Jemma Barsby on the first and third balls of the final over respectively, before engineering a deft deflection to run out Amanda-Jade Wellington at the non-striker’s end on the fourth.

Still needing three runs of the last two balls, Coyte then trapped Ella Wilson in front on the penultimate delivery of the match before the Tigers easily ran out Anesu Mushangwe on the final ball to claim a famous one-run win.

“I'm still trying to process it – it's the most bizarre game of cricket I've ever played,” Coyte said.

“I’m just really proud of the team and grateful that Junior (Villani) has faith in me to give me the ball in that last over.”

On winning back-to-back titles, Coyte – who finished with 4-30 and Player of the Match honours – said: “It means everything. I think once you win one final there’s a bit of expectation to back it up and being at home again (added to that). So this means a lot more than last year that's for sure.”

Coyte and Villani celebrate the wicket of O’Neill // Getty

Villani, whose 110 off 126 balls set up victory for the Tigers, was similarly lost for words.

“That was incredible, something I’m not rushing back to do again. Pretty speechless to be honest, I didn’t think there deserved to be a loser today. That was unbelievable,” she said of the tense final over.

“To see the composure that the whole group showed at that time, and Coytey was remarkable in that moment under pressure. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Barsby cut a dejected figure post-match, visibly emotional after the scarcely believable loss, and was particularly upset with her dismissal.

“It’s pretty raw at the moment obviously, it was an unbelievable finish needing less than a run a ball and being out there – I’ve done that a couple of times and unfortunately I couldn’t get over the line today for the girls.”

The skipper, however, remained positive going forward and was convinced next season could be third time lucky.

“We've had different people step up at different times and in moments. And I think that's why I'm pretty proud of the girls – we obviously have got better from previous years and, and we're excited that we're still building and still yet to play our best game of cricket.”