Vodafone Test Series v India

Call on Sydney Test wont be rushed by COVID outbreak: CA

An outbreak of coronavirus in Sydney has cricket officials on high alert, but the governing body's preference remains to host the third Vodafone Test at the SCG

AAP

20 December 2020, 04:21 PM AEST

