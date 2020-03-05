SCG curator backs ground to beat the rain

Semi-finalists gear up despite ominous forecast

SCG officials are confident lessons from the KFC BBL final will help them get a game on in both women's T20 World Cup semi-finals today.

Rain is forecast in Sydney for the double-header, with up to 30mm predicted to fall around the SCG on Thursday as a band of rain drenches most of the east coast of the country.

If the matches are washed out, Australia and England will be knocked out with South Africa and India to progress.

But SCG curator Adam Lewis said a largely dry week in Sydney meant there would not be any issues with the ground once the rain let up.

"We have had a really clear week this week, we knew that the rain was coming so we have prepped this one a little early," Lewis said.

"We are really happy with the wicket itself and the surroundings. The outfield has come up really well.

"We have had approximately 25-30mm in the past few days, and it had no effect on the outfield. So we are looking really good leading into (Thursday's) matches."

The SCG proved itself to be one of the best draining grounds in the world last month when a 12-over game was able to be played for the BBL final, after record deluges.

Unlike playing conditions for normal T20 Internationals – including the group stage games in this tournament – which require just five overs per side for a legitimate match, the rules of this ICC tournament require 10 overs per side in knockout games.

The first semi-final, to feature India and England, is due to begin at 3pm AEDT, before the second game featuring Australia and South Africa from 7pm.

There is an allowance of 30 minutes of extra time allocated to each game, and there must also be a minimum of a 30-minute break between matches.

The match referee will have discretion to assess the conditions and make the tough call on if a match is to be played or abandoned, but the double-header nature means there are some cut-off times.

It is understood the latest possible start time for the India-England match would be 4.49pm AEDT, and the South Africa-Australia match would have to start no later than 8.49pm AEDT.

"We learned a lot from the Twenty20 finals, so the guys have a lot of experience now with wet weather," Lewis said.

"So if we do happen to have a little bit of rain we are well prepared and we knew we will be able to get the guys on as soon as we have a bit of clear weather."

Meanwhile, the ICC has been urged to reconsider the need for a reserve day for semi-finals in the T20 tournament.

Last year's men's 50-over World Cup had reserve days available for both semi-finals as well as the final, but there has never been a reserve day for the global T20 tournament, for either men or women.

Currently, there is no plans to schedule a reserve day for semi-finals for this year's men's T20 World Cup either, but that may be reviewed.

England captain Heather Knight, India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk all claimed one should be available.

Knight also suggested the semi-final could be moved to Melbourne, with domestic semi-finals and finals all played on the one day in England. However that would be a logistic impossibility.

"It's obviously frustrating," she said.

"If both semi-finals are lost it would be a sad time for the tournament.

"It's obviously going to be a shame if it does happen and I'm sure there will be a lot of pressure on the ICC to change that."

