ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

SCG curator backs ground to beat the rain

With wet weather plaguing another Sydney event, lessons learned at last month's KFC BBL final have the ground staff well placed to get the World Cup semi-finals on

Cricket Network

5 March 2020, 09:51 AM AEST

