SCG sold out for Australia’s World Cup opener

Reigning T20 World Cup winners Australia will begin their bid for back-to-back titles in front of a capacity crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground next weekend.

Aaron Finch's side, who less than 12 months ago defeated New Zealand in Dubai to claim Australia's maiden T20 World Cup title, will face the Black Caps again on October 22 in front of around 40,000 fans at the iconic ground.

The clash represents the opening Super 12 match of the tournament, with the host nation and New Zealand two of eight countries already qualified.

Four more teams will qualify for the Super 12s via the first round, which begins on Sunday afternoon when Namibia face Sri Lanka in Geelong.

News of the trans-Tasman sell-out notably contrasts with Australia's last meeting with New Zealand in Sydney, when the SCG stands sat completely empty for a one-day international.

Then, in March 2020, a developing global pandemic forced cricket's administrators to turn away fans and, after shortly after Australia knocked off the Black Caps in game one, a three-match series was cancelled.

But now, two-and-a-half years later, the SCG will come alive for a match with huge ramifications.

The Aussies and Black Caps are joined by both England and Afghanistan (and two more qualifiers) in Group 1, from which just two teams can qualify for the semi-finals.

On Friday it was revealed that over 600,000 had already been sold for the first ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup played in Australia.

A considerable portion of those were snapped up within minutes for the much-anticipated India versus Pakistan blockbuster at the MCG on October 23.

Tournament CEO Michelle Enright said ticket sales were promising.

"The T20 World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and we're delighted that we're set to see big crowds for both the opening match of the event in Geelong this Sunday and the first weekend of the Super 12 stage in a week's time," she said.

"No matter if you support Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, or any other team, there are still some great seats available at matches right across the seven host cities, so I'd encourage everyone who hasn't secured their tickets to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event."

Australia has played New Zealand in the game's shortest format just three times on home soil, with two of those hosted at the SCG.

In those contests, Australia claimed a thriller by one run in 2009 before a comfortable seven wicket victory in 2018.

The most recent clash saw Andrew Tye (4-23) and Billy Stanlake (3-15) combine to bowl out Kane Williamson's side for just 117 before Chris Lynn (44no off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (40no off 24) eased Australia to victory.

Following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series against England, Australia will head to Brisbane where they will take on India in a televised warm-up match at the Gabba on Monday afternoon.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 17: warm-up match v India, Gabba, 3pm AEDT

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

