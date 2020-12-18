Vodafone Test Series v India

CA confident for SCG Test despite Sydney COVID cluster

Cricket Australia 'not panicking' despite recent COVID19 outbreak in Sydney as CEO Nick Hockley praises players and staff for adhering to 'bubble' protocols

Andrew Ramsey at the Adelaide Oval

18 December 2020, 06:21 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

