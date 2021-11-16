Scoop Podcast: Celebrating culture with Thunder duo

The final week of the regular Weber WBBL|07 season is set to be a special one with the inaugural Big Bash First Nations round taking place across Adelaide and Mackay. To celebrate the occasion, proud Indigenous women and Sydney Thunder young guns Hannah Darlington (Kamilaroi) and Anika Leaoryd (Gumaynggirr) join hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin to talk about the significance of a First Nations round and the impact it will have on young aspiring Indigneous cricketers around the country.

Also on the show is resident expert Kristen Beams to chat through all the big talking points leading into the finals series - including the big questions swirling around the Sydney Sixers as they look set to miss the WBBL Finals for the third straight season.