The Scoop Podcast: Claire Polosak's trail-blazing debut

ICC umpire Claire Polosak's enthusiasm is infectious as she shares her unlikely path into the craft, after becoming the first woman to officiate a men's Test match
15 January 2021, 10:39 PM AEST
Trailblazing umpire Claire Polosak joins The Scoop's Emily Collin and Laura Jolly to talk about making history as the first woman to officiate a men's Test match.
Claire, an ICC umpire and Female Umpire Engagement Officer at Cricket New South Wales, talks about her unlikely path into umpiring and details some of the extraordinary experiences she's had in the job.