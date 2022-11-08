Scoop Podcast: celebrating culture with Emma Manix-Geeves

Big Bash First Nations Round is back! To celebrate, palawa woman and Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper-batter Emma Manix-Geeves joins Laura Jolly and Emily Collin to chat about discovering her Indigenous background later in life and the journey she's on to learn more about her culture.

Emma also speaks in-depth about a rollercoaster two years that saw her go from being delisted by Tasmania, to scoring a century for her home state in the WNCL final.