Weber WBBL|08
Scoop Podcast: celebrating culture with Emma Manix-Geeves
palawa woman Emma Manix-Geeves joins the Scoop Podcast to celebrate First Nations Round
Laura Jolly and Emily Collin
8 November 2022, 02:47 PM AEST
Big Bash First Nations Round is back! To celebrate, palawa woman and Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper-batter Emma Manix-Geeves joins Laura Jolly and Emily Collin to chat about discovering her Indigenous background later in life and the journey she's on to learn more about her culture.
Emma also speaks in-depth about a rollercoaster two years that saw her go from being delisted by Tasmania, to scoring a century for her home state in the WNCL final.