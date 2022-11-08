Weber WBBL|08

Scoop Podcast: celebrating culture with Emma Manix-Geeves

palawa woman Emma Manix-Geeves joins the Scoop Podcast to celebrate First Nations Round

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin

8 November 2022, 02:47 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo