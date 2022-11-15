Weber WBBL|08

Scoop Podcast: Barsby explains bowling with both arms

Ambidextrous spinner Jemma Barsby reveals some of the secrets behind her party tricks on the Scoop Podcast

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin

15 November 2022, 12:18 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo