Scoop Podcast: Barsby explains bowling with both arms

Ambidextrous Barsby's experiment pays off

Adelaide Strikers spinner Jemma Barsby is having an excellent WBBL|08 season with the ball, having already collected 12 wickets in as many matches.</p">

Well-known for being able to bowl with both her right and left arm, the ambidextrous Barsby joins hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly on the Scoop Podcast to explain the work she put in over the off-season that has helped build the confidence to switch to left-arm orthodox more frequently than ever this season.

Jemma also chats about her sporty upbringing in Brisbane, why she loves taking time off to work a part-time job at a cafe, and how she landed in South Australia after a stint in Perth.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash