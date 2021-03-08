Scoop Podcast: IWD with Sarah Styles and Steph Beltrame

In her five years as Head of Female Engagement at Cricket Australia, Sarah Styles revolutionised the way in which the organisation views women and played a huge role in filling the MCG for the T20 World Cup Final on March 8 2020.

Steph Beltrame is the current Executive General Manager of Broadcast and Commercial and as a former media manager for the Australian women's team, has been critical in increasing the visibility of the women's game through broadcast negotiations.