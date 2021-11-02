Scoop Podcast: Jess Duffin, the supermum of the WBBL

We've reached the midway point of the WBBL|07 season! On this week's episode, resident expert Kristen Beams joins hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly to discuss the fine form of the Melbourne Renegades, address whether the Sydney Sixers have got their mojo back as well as which team she thinks is leading the pack at the halfway point.

Also on the show is Melbourne Renegades batter Jess Duffin who shares a glimpse of what it's like having her young daughter Georgie on the road with the team this season. Jess also talks about why Harmanpreet Kaur is such a dangerous player, as well as revealing why she never thought twice about returning to elite sport after giving birth to her daughter Georgie.

Listen on Spotify HERE

Listen on Apple Podcasts HERE