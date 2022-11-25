Weber WBBL|08

Scoop Podcast: WBBL08 Final preview with Kate Peterson

Kate Peterson didn't bat or bowl in the first five games she played for the Sixers, but has since taken 11 wickets in three games

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin

25 November 2022, 06:24 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo