Scoop Podcast: WBBL08 Final preview with Kate Peterson

After 58 games of the Weber WBBL|08 season, it's just the Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers left in the hunt for the trophy.

With the Sixers looking to cap off a remarkable turnaround after finishing at the bottom of the table last season, and the Strikers seeking redemption after losing two finals in three years, there are some fascinating storylines building around this final.

Hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin talk through the build-up to The Final before being joined by Sixers swing bowler Kate Peterson who has taken 11 wickets in three games after not getting a bat or bowl in her first five games.

WBBL|08 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 44 runs

The Challenger: Adelaide Strikers defeat Brisbane Heat by six wickets

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers | North Sydney Oval | November 26 at 5.20pm AEDT

