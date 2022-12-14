India v Australia T20Is - Women

Scoop Podcast: the Kim Garth story

Irish-born Kim Garth details how she moved across the world to become an Aussie cricketer

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin

14 December 2022, 10:55 AM AEST

