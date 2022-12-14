Scoop Podcast: the Kim Garth story

In 2020, Irish-born cricketer Kim Garth packed her bags and made the bold call to move across the world to Victoria, Australia to follow her dream of becoming a full-time, professional cricketer. Two years later, the dream became a reality as Kim was handed Aussie T20I cap No.58 by Ellyse Perry.

Kim joins Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop from Mumbai where she explains in detail how she landed on the decision to move to Australia, how difficult it was living through Melbourne's covid lockdowns as well as how special it's been to have her parents on deck in Mumbai for her Aussie debut.

After a thrilling start to the series which is level at one game apiece, Laura also gives a thorough update from the ground in Mumbai as the Aussies look to get back on track after a crazy Super Over loss in front of 45,000 people.

Australia's T20I tour of India

1st T20I: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd T20I: Match tied (India won the Super Over)

3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol