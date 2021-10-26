Weber WBBL|07

Scoop Podcast: Sister act Grace Harris and Laura Kimmince

Brisbane Heat sisters Grace Harris and Laura Kimmince go back to their childhood days, plus Kristen Beams addresses all the big WBBL|07 talking points

cricket.com.au

26 October 2021, 08:23 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo