Scoop Podcast: Sister act Grace Harris and Laura Kimmince

Two weeks in to the WBBL|07 season, expert commentator Kristen Beams runs through the big talking points of the tournament so far, including the big questions swirling around the Sydney Sixers, the statement centuries from Rachel Priest and Sophie Devine, as well as the interesting bowling tactics being employed by the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

Also joining the show for a very entertaining chat, sisters and Brisbane Heat stars Grace Harris and Laura Kimmince chat to hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin about everything from the good vibes at the Heat, to their family dynamic growing up as well as how Laura found her way back to cricket after growing up with dreams of playing soccer.

